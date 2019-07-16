Solskjaer uses Maguire speculation to send warning to Man Utd defenders

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told Manchester United’s centre-backs in no uncertain terms that they need to step up or face being shipped out as the club look to add Harry Maguire to an already bloated area.

Talks over a deal for Leicester and England centre-half Maguire are well underway, though reports that an £80m deal had been agreed on Sunday proved a case of jumping the gun.

United, however, are very much hoping to bring in a top-level centre-back before the transfer window shuts next month – a move that would only intensify the competition for a role that already has six contenders.

Sweden international Victor Lindelof reaffirmed his commitment to the club on Tuesday in Perth, while Chris Smalling and Phil Jones signed new and improved contracts last season.

Eric Bailly, Marcos Rojo and Axel Tuanzebe are other options at the heart of the backline for Solskjaer – with the latter still very much in the United manager’s thinking.

But addressing the possibility of selling some defender and when asked about the possibility of bringing Maguire in, Solskjaer, speaking in Perth ahead of Wednesday’s match with Leeds United, said: “Yeah, of course, there’s a limit of players.

“Whoever performs will be part of the team and whoever doesn’t they have got a fight to get back in.

“There’s been loads of speculation, but I can’t really say anything. But we will work to find a relationship with the ones we’ve got.

“Axel has got a great chance of staying here and playing. He had a great season last year.

“It was a stop-start season with injuries, but he’s really proven that he is capable of playing at that level, he got promoted with Villa and he’s come back very strong, focused.

“He did well in the first game here, so he’s one of the young, exciting players that I can’t wait to see more.”

United kicked off pre-season with a 2-0 win against Perth Glory at Optus Stadium, where the team return on Wednesday evening to take on old foes Leeds.

Luke Shaw may not be risked due to a hamstring complaint and Lee Grant remains unavailable, but Lindelof, Bailly and Romelu Lukaku are pushing to be involved after missing the first friendly.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!