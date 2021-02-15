Solskjaer tells Stockley Park to put the kettle on in seething Man Utd rant

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer urged VAR officials in Stockley Park to “brew some coffee” and wake up after their involvement in the draw with West Brom.

United put in a meek display at the Hawrthorns on Sunday, with Bruno Fernandes cancelling out Mbaye Diagne’s strike.

However, the Red Devils thought they should have had a penalty amid their second-half struggles for attacking intensity.

Harry Maguire went down under Semi Ajayi’s challenge and referee Craig Pawson initially pointed to the spot. But he then went to the VAR pitchside monitor and overturned his decision.

VAR would surely have called offside had Pawson not heeded the video assistant referee’s advice. However, those in charge of the technology made no intervention when Diagne put his hand in Victor Lindelof’s face when opening the scoring.

Solskjaer had no problems with the opener being given, but pointed to the inconsistency following VAR ruling out Maguire’s goal against Burnley for a similar challenge last month.

“I think we all want consistency and a fair game,” Solskjaer told reporters (via the Manchester Evening News). “But then again there’s human error that we all expect from our game. That’s what happens.

“But the penalty we could have had today, it’s a clear foul. If you only look at the clash between the centre-back and Harry, that’s a foul.

“But from what I see, I see Harry being in an offside position, so someone must have been asleep in that VAR office at Stockley Park or wherever they are.

“Someone needs to brew some coffee because it could’ve easily been avoided by saying, ‘Nah, he’s offside, let’s move on’.”

Solskjaer then offered his comparison with Maguire’s ruled out goal against Burnley.

Solskjaer cannot find Maguire, Diagne difference

“It’s more of a foul than what Harry gave away to Burnley, to put it that way,” the manager added. “When that goal is taken away from us, if there’s any consistency at all, this is a foul as well.

“Then again, being a striker as I was, it would be harsh to lose a goal like this, so both of them should have stood, for me.

“I’ve not really looked at it, just saw it live, haven’t looked at it that closely. But the consistency is what we need and definitely more of a foul than what Harry did against the Burnley kid.”

Maguire also offered his opinion on the coming together with Ajayi.

