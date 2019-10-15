Manchester United are ready to make a strong January push to sign Emre Can – with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reported to be “very much like” the former Liverpool favourite.

Can quit Anfield on a free transfer in summer 2018, joining the Italian champions on a four-year deal to summer 2022.

But having made 37 appearances during his first season at the club, the change of manager has led to a change in fortunes for Can, who now finds himself down Maurizio Sarri’s pecking order and with just three substitute appearances to his name in Serie A.

To add to his misery, the 25-year-old was also left out of the Old Lady’s Champions League squad – leading the player to express his anger on social media.

The player was first linked with a January move to United earlier this month and, while the player refused to comment about the link, he did concede that he was unhappy with his situation at the Allianz Stadium.

“I’m not happy [at Juventus] right now. I don’t play much at the moment.

“Last season I played a lot. Especially in important games for Juventus. And I also played well there. I haven’t had a chance this season.”

Tuttosport now believe Sarri no longer counts on the Germany star and is ready to put him up for sale in January; doubts have also emerged over the future of Adrien Rabiot, who has been linked in a swap deal with Spurs, though it seems unlikely both midfielders will leave.

But the paper is convinced Can will depart, with the Old Lady already ‘fielding some offers’ for the midfielder.

Another Italian outlet, Calciomercato, via Sport Witness, also explains the 25-year-old’s future will be away from the Serie A winners.

It’s claimed Juventus have already received offers from England and Germany, but the report doesn’t provide any details of the clubs who have submitted proposals so far.

Calciomercato also adds unless there are any last minute surprises, the player’s future will be in the Premier League, where Solskjaer’s Manchester United ‘like’ Can and giving serious thought to a January offer.

