Solskjaer vows to ‘deal with’ suspicious culprit for poor Old Trafford form

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits he may have to change the way his Manchester United side prepare for home matches if they are to improve their form at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have won 15 of their last 18 away games, including Tuesday’s victory over Paris Saint-Germain.

However their home form is concerning; United have won only six of their last 12 matches at home. Indeed they will return to Old Trafford on Saturday for the first time since their 6-1 thrashing by Tottenham.

United face Chelsea and defeat would be the third in a row at home in the top-flight, after the 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace.

Speaking in Friday’s press conference, Solskjaer admitted that he will have to “deal with” the issue himself.

“I disagree with (saying we have won) 10 in a row (away from home) because we lost to Chelsea and Sevilla. For me, they are two away games, but they are at neutral (venues), okay,” the United boss said.

“We need to address the home form, we need to look at the way we prepare. That’s maybe something I’ve got to deal with.

“The whole lockdown period has made us do things differently at home so we might have to do it in a different way.”

Solskjaer not getting carried away

Despite United’s poor home form, their win over PSG was their second in a row, after the defeat of Newcastle.

Solskjaer feels the two victories have put his players on the right path after a shaky start to the season. However, he is not fooling himself ahead of the visit of Frank Lampard’s Chelsea on Saturday.

Asked about the importance of continuing his side’s momentum, the manager said: “Of course, it’s very important, players if you lose games you’re determined to win, to bounce back.

“I saw that focus at Newcastle and after you beat PSG gives you more belief and confidence. Two very good performances and results but now it’s the next game and that’s what we’re focused on.

“[Chelsea’s start] is like many of us, some very good games, some lesser performances. Football is just settling now and teams are just getting into their shape.

“We know it’s going to be a tough game against Chelsea, we had maybe four or five games against them last year. We’re two teams that know each other really well.”

