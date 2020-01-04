Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has vowed to speak to Paul Pogba over the damaging remarks made by his larger-than-life agent Mino Raiola.

The Dutch-Italian is reported to have told La Repubblica he would stop sending his clients to United, saying they would “ruin” even the great players like “Maradona, Pele and Maldini”.

Coming in the context of a fresh injury setback for Pogba, who will be out for three to four weeks after surgery to remove bone fragments from his ankle, the comments have been interpreted by some as Raiola seeking to engineer a move away from Old Trafford for Pogba.

However, amid reports suggesting United had already been offered two tempting swap deals for Pogba by two European heavyweights, Solskjaer has vowed to speak to the player about the behaviour of his agent.

“I can speak to Paul Pogba about (Raiola’s comments),” the Norwegian said.

“I don’t think I should be talking to agents or about agents that talk about us, but Paul Pogba is our player and agents are hired by players, not the opposite way around. It’s not ‘agents’ players’ it’s ‘our players.’

“What me and Paul are talking about I don’t have to talk to you about. That will be between us.”

Solskjaer insisted the decision for Pogba to undergo surgery on the new ankle injury was fully endorsed by the club, saying that it was simply “bad English” from him on New Year’s Day to say that it was Pogba’s “people” who had been the ones recommending surgery.

Former United defender Rio Ferdinand said on Wednesday that he felt Pogba should make a public statement about his future to set the record straight, but Solskjaer did not feel that was necessary.

“Paul is very committed to coming back, playing well for us, and it’s hard when you’re injured to go and talk about all sorts. I think his talking needs to be when he comes back on the pitch,” he said.

“That’s the most important thing, that we get him fit. Get everyone fit, get Scott McTominay back, everyone playing.

“Paul is a top player. He’s a very, very good player that we’ve missed this season, but I think the boys have done really well without him.”

Raiola has previously been the subject of criticism from Sir Alex Ferguson, with United’s legendary boss calling the Dutch-Italian a “sh**bag agent”.

Meanwhile, in other United news, the club has been advised to steer clear of signing Jack Grealish and Emre Can, with neither deemed up to the standards required.