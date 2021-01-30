Solskjaer names Man Utd star he wanted more from against Arsenal

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appeared to be satisfied with the chances Manchester United created against Arsenal, despite them failing to score.

United came away from the Emirates Stadium with a point after the two sides played out a goalless draw.

It was a game of few major chances, although Edinson Cavani had a couple of opportunities. Neither side could find the back of the net, though.

For United, it was at least a step back in the right direction after losing to bottom club Sheffield United in midweek.

Having been top of the table recently, United have since been overtaken. They are now three points behind Manchester City having played a game more.

They are still keeping pace in the title race, though, and Solskjaer insisted they were on top against Arsenal.

However, he wanted Paul Pogba to be more influential – as he has been recently – and for his forwards to take their chances better.

He told Sky Sports: “Good performance, two massive chances in the second half but unfortunately it wasn’t to be.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer got his team wrong - Paul Merson Paul Merson says that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer got his team wrong against Sheffield United possibly because he had one eye on their match with Arsenal.

“We had the greater share of possession, the better chances, there was a spell in the second half we dropped off but apart from that I’m pleased with the boys.

“I felt we had the upper hand but didn’t get Paul [Pogba] in the game and we wanted him to get on the ball more and Anthony [Martial] to drive at them. We wanted Paul to dictate the play more.

“It [was] definitely a disappointing one [losing to Sheffield United on Wednesday]. Today they did what they should do. You can’t control if they take the chances or not.”

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

Solskjaer moving swiftly on

United have failed to capitalise on their strong position recently. They have taken just one point from their last two games.

The matches are coming thick and fast, though, and Solskjaer is looking quickly ahead to the next one.

He said: “We take the point and move on to Southampton on Tuesday. It’s like an NBA season this, on the road again.”

READ MORE: United knocked back in Upamecano race