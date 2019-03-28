Manchester United’s transfer dealings this summer could be restricted to an ‘English signings only policy this summer – if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly gets his way.

The Norwegian has rejuvenated United since taking over from Jose Mourinho this summer and was on Thursday morning confirmed as their permanent manager on a lucrative three-year deal.

Solskjaer has helped restore United’s identity with a string of impressive attacking displays, while at the same time creating – during his reign – the second meanest defence in the Premier League.

But to further restore ‘the United way’, The Sun claims that Solskjaer has asked Ed Woodward to finance deals to sign three top young English stars.

According to the paper, Solskjaer has handed the club a three-man shopping list that includes Jadon Sancho, Declan Rice and Aaron Wan-Bissaka as part of a triple transfer swoop expected to set the club back around £180m.

Of the trio, Sancho at around £100m would be the most pricey, though Borussia Dortmund are adamant they are in no hurry to sell the talented teenager this summer.

“I don’t know anything about that and it has no relevance,” sporting director Michael Zorc told Bild when asked about United’s apparent interest.

Impressive Crystal Palace star Wan-Bissaka, meanwhile, is seen by Solskjaer as a long-term answer to the club’s right-back issues. Valued at around £40m, the young full-back has enjoyed an outstanding 2018/19 campaign with the Eagles and it’s claimed Solskjaer wants to sign the man tipped to soon make the breakthrough into the senior England side. It’s not the first time he’s been mentioned as a United target.

The link for England’s recent debutant Rice, meanwhile, is a new line, with the paper also claiming United hope to tempt the player from West Ham in a £40m deal. The player performed admirably in the 5-1 win in Montenegro on Monday, scoring highly in our player ratings.

The Hammers, however, would be loathe to lose a player they recently tied down to a new deal, though The Sun suggests the player would find a switch to United difficult to turn down if they follow up on their initial interest. Man City have also been credited with an interest as they look to find a long-term successor to Fernandinho.