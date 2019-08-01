Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes to make the first of three signings for Manchester United on Thursday – as the club gear up for what is expected to be a frantic end to the transfer window.

United have so far signed Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, but it’s been a frustrating period for United ever since, with deals for Sean Longstaff and Bruno Fernandes failing to get over the line and the wait for Paulo Dybala and Harry Maguire seemingly drawing themselves out until the end of the summer window.

However, there should be a transfer breakthrough, of sorts, for United on Thursday with Hannibal Mejbri’s agent arriving in England on Wednesday night ahead of talks over a move to Old Trafford for the talented teenager.

The Monaco youngster – just 16 years of age – is expected to become the club’s third arrival of the summer by close of play Thursday, according to reports in his homeland.

According to RMC Sport journalist Loic Tanzi, United have agreed to pay Monaco €10m to sign Mejrbi, with the midfielder initially set to go into their development squad once the deal is completed.

However, big things are expected of the youngster and it is hoped he will continue his progress and push for a place in the first team squad come a year from now.

United will of course then look to finalise swoops for their first-team squad, with the capture of Maguire likely to take top priority thereafter.

Asked about the possibility of signing Dybala earlier this week, Solskjaer said: “I’m not here to talk about rumours about other teams’ players.

“We’re working on one or two cases. It’s 10 days or so before we start the league and hopefully we can announce a fresh face or two.”

