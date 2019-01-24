Solskjaer warns Arsenal fans about one thing that will fire up Man Utd star

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has fired a warning at Arsenal fans – claiming Alexis Sanchez will be fired up by any abuse received during their upcoming FA Cup tie.

The Chile international made the controversial switch to Old Trafford from the Emirates just over a year ago but has not found the same form he had in north London, scoring just four times.

The former Barcelona man reportedly fell out with former boss Jose Mourinho, while a hamstring injury has hindered his playing time.

However, Solskjaer confirmed that Sanchez will play a part in Friday night’s tie, issuing Gunners fans with a warning in the process.

“He’ll be involved,” said Solskjaer. “I think he’ll love it if the crowd turn against him. As a player, pride kicks in and you think ‘I’ll show all of you.

“He’s been fantastic in training, his attitude has been spot on so hopefully he’ll enjoy the game.”

Solskjaer also reminisisced about United’s rivalry with Arsenal through the 2000s: ‘Fantastic. That’s the one fierce rivalry on a football basis on my years between the two of us, always the closest rivals, they win the trouble, we win the treble, and the games were just fantastic.

“We had a great team they had a very good team, I think I just scored once against David Seaman, but the French connection they had, Henry, Vieira, Pires, Petit, I met them a couple of times in the FA Cup. I think I won two semi-finals but we lost 2-0 at home once in a year, there were some tackles flying in between the two teams. Fantastic games.”