Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has warned bookmaker Paddy Power “they can expect to hear from his lawyers” after they used his image to promote their latest betting campaign.

The often-controversial betting company used the Norwegian’s image alongside a Brexit-style jibe at Theresa May, promoting bets on the Manchester United caretaker getting the Old Trafford job permanently.

Such has been Solskjaer’s success since replacing Jose Mourinho in the Old Trafford hotseat – the club has won eight away games in a row, including Wednesday’s famous 3-1 victory at PSG – that the Norwegian is now as short as just 1/16 to get the job on a permanent basis.

Even Mourinho had words of praise for United after their display at the Parc des Princes.

The ad in question appeared in Thursday’s edition of the London Evening Standard, and showed a photo of United’s interim manager clapping alongside a Brexit-themed message that read “Theresa, time to try the Norwegian mode?”

It then promoted the odds on Solskjaer becoming the permanent United manager.

However, when Norwegian paper NRK drew Solskjaer’s attention to the ad, the interim United manager’s demeanor changed.

He said: “I promise you I will send this to my lawyer.

“They will have big problems with me. It is a betting company, I should not have anything to do with it.”

Solskjaer is, however, believed to have a sponsorship agreement with Norsk Tipping – the Norwegian national lottery – which are licensed to use his name and image – and hence the United manager’s anger.

Solskjaer’s lawyer, Erik Flagan, insists it is no surprise to see the alleged abuse of his image rights given the success he has had at Manchester United – but insists they will now demand the ad to be removed and ask for compensation.

“This is illegal The use of personal images in a commercial context without the consent of the depicted is illegal both in Norway and England,” he told NRK.

“In this type of case, it is common to first prohibit and demand compensation. This is done routinely on behalf of Solskjaer in all such cases.”

Solskjaer has just one defeat in 17 games and nine straight away wins and has closed the 11-point gap on fourth place to just a point.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!