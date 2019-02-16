Solskjaer: We did it the hard way in 99, now Man Utd can do it again

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes to draw parallels from 1999 after admitting Manchester United’s quest for FA Cup glory will have to be earned “the hard way”.

United’s reward for overcoming Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in the last round is a second trip to London to take on another of their Premier League top-four rivals in Chelsea – the match concluding the FA Cup fifth round on Monday evening.

But Solskjaer pointed out that the first of his two triumphs in the competition as a player – as part of United’s memorable treble in 1999 – was equally as onerous.

United’s interim manager said: “In ’99 we beat them down at Stamford Bridge to get to the final. And we beat Arsenal and Liverpool as well.

“We did it the hard way then and we’ll have to do it the hard way again if we want to get to the final. I’m looking forward to it.”

Solskjaer suffered his first defeat in his 12th match as United caretaker in midweek after Paris Saint-Germain clinched a 2-0 win in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 fixture.

Here, Solskjaer reflected on how he has reacted to his first defeat at the helm.

Unless they stage a remarkable comeback at the Parc des Princes in the second leg then the FA Cup will be the only chance Solskjaer has of winning silverware.

The Norwegian will be without key pair Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial at Stamford Bridge – both of whom suffered injuries against PSG – and is not about to take Chelsea lightly despite two humiliating away defeats recently.

Solskjaer on Chelsea dangers

Solskjaer was in attendance as the Blues were hammered 6-0 by Manchester City last Sunday, a loss that came less than two weeks after a 4-0 humbling at Bournemouth.

Solskjaer added: “I went to see them against City and City were clinical, of course. But they’ve got some fantastic players, Chelsea as well.

“They could have scored two or three easily in the first half as well in that game. There are fine margins. They could easily have been two or three up against Bournemouth as well when they lost 4-0.

“It’s those little things that decide games. They have been up and down, but down there they’re a tough team to play.”

