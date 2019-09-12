Solskjaer weighing up moves for trio after Man Utd transfer promise

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been promised significant transfer funds to strengthen Manchester United in January – with the Norwegian very much keen to bolster his midfield.

With Nemanja Matic seemingly set to leave in January amid claims the club turned down some summer approaches and with Fred laying out his intentions despite doubts surrounding his future, the United manager is very much in the market to strengthen his side in the middle of the park.

A report over the weekend claimed United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward landed just three of Solskjaer’s seven summer targets – and now the Manchester Evening News believes the club could come back in for two of those in January.

As per the report, both United found themselves priced out of summer moves for Newcastle’s Sean Longstaff and Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes, but, having offloaded both Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez, Solskjaer has been promised he will have ‘significant funds’ to bolster his squad further in the winter window.

And it’s claimed Solskjaer is keen to sign one of Fernandes or Christian Eriksen – with the Spurs man seemingly at the very top of his winter wishlist.

Eriksen’s future is under the spotlight with the Dane now in the final nine months of his Tottenham contract and was on Wednesday linked with a swap deal with Paulo Dybala.

But United are very much keen and the failure to land Eriksen could see the club come back in for Portugal star Fernandes.

The addition of Longstaff, however, also remains a priority. The Newcastle man addressed speculation over his future earlier this week and while it seems his focus remains at St James’ Park, a bid of £40m-plus could tempt the Magpies to sell.

United sit eighth in the Premier League with just one win from their opening four matches.

