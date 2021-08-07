Solskjaer welcomes new Man Utd ‘dimension’ with dazzling Varane claim

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that defender Raphael Varane will bring a “new dimension” to his team.

Solskjaer made bolstering his defence a key priority for this summer’s transfer window. While he signed Harry Maguire for £80million in 2019, he realised the need to find him a suitable partner. Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly have played that role for some time, but Varane’s arrival is a big statement.

The 28-year-old spent 10 years with Real Madrid before his move to Old Trafford. In that time, he played a crucial part in four Champions League titles and three La Liga crowns.

But United have also added £73million winger Jadon Sancho and goalkeeper Tom Heaton to their ranks.

As such, Solskjaer feels excited for the season ahead after a significant period of investment.

“We have built a playing squad with a good spread of ages,” the manager said in his programme notes ahead of Saturday’s pre-season friendly with Everton.

“Some really talented young lads, some very experienced senior professionals and some who are right in their prime.

“But what unites everyone, both the players and the staff, is the hunger and enthusiasm that we all have for success. We are all ready to take that step on our journey and that requires constant evolution.”

United are no strangers to a cup run under Solskjaer’s stewardship. However, they lost each of the first four semi-finals they reached.

Despite breaking that duck with a Europa League final appearance last season, the Red Devils were beaten on penalties to Villarreal.

Solskjaer now feels that ex-Borussia Dortmund man Sancho and Varane will help push his side over the edge.

Solskjaer talks Varane, Man Utd impact

“We have already significantly strengthened our squad for the 2021-22 campaign with returning players and the signings of Tom Heaton and Jadon Sancho, and the impending arrival of Raphael Varane will bring another new dimension to our collective approach,” Solskjaer added.

Varane racked up 360 appearances at Madrid, forming a standout relationship with Sergio Ramos.

Sancho, meanwhile, will link up with fellow Englishmen Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford. Although, Rashford will be out until later this year after choosing to undergo shoulder surgery.

As for further United transfers, the club reportedly want a midfielder and full-back Kieran Trippier.

