Solskjaer went on scathing rant at Man Utd players after Barcelona loss

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did not hold back when addressing his Manchester United players after their lacklustre performance in their Champions League defeat to Barcelona in the Camp Nou, according to reports.

United were beaten comfortably by Barca in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday, with Solskjaer’s side slipping to a 4-0 aggregate defeat.

Marcus Rashford hit the crossbar for the visitors early on but two goals from Lionel Messi ended their hopes before Philippe Coutinho added a third for good measure.

And The Sun claims that Solskjaer ‘did not hold back after the game’ and ‘was quick to remind the players just how far they have fallen below United’s accepted standard’.

The Norwegian reportedly took a few moments to compose himself as he ‘sat head in hands’ before getting up to speak to the players.

He accused some of ‘not giving 100 per cent’ and told them to kiss goodbye to Champions League football next season unless they beat Everton on Sunday.

The Red Devils are currently in sixth position, two points off fourth place with five matches to play.