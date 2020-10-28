Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was keen to praise the hard work of his starting eleven in Manchester United’s emphatic win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

The Red Devils made it two wins from two in Europe this season with a 5-0 thumping of their Bundesliga opposition at Old Trafford.

Mason Greenwood got the scoring underway as United led 1-0 at half time. But Marcus Rashford scored a quickfire second half hat-trick alongisde Anthony Martial’s penalty to blow the scoreline out.

As expected, it is Rashford who grabbed the headlines for his sparkling cameo display. However, Solskjaer quickly deflected attention to the players who set the platform with their efforts before the striker was introduced.

Speaking to BT Sport, he said: “He came on, did well and made an impact. Of course we want that from the subs.

“That’s only possible though when the others have laid the groundwork, and what a shift they put in.

“They [RB Leipzig] do make you work, the high press, the counter press, the intensity, everything. We had to really dig deep and work hard for each other and spaces open up when you’re winning.”

Rashford’s treble, which was completed in just under 15 minutes, was his first for United.

United rotated with Arsenal in mind

Meanwhile, Solskjaer also confirmed that he made a number of changes to his team with one eye already on this weekend’s Premier League clash with Arsenal.

United host the Gunners on Sunday afternoon as they look to climb their way up the table.

And with the Norwegian placing plenty of importance on that fixture, he opted to start Rashford and Bruno Fernandes on the bench against Leipzig.

Asked after the game the thinking behind that decision, Solskjaer added: “We made some changes today because of Sunday.

“You’ve got to be ready for that because in the league we have played a game less than other teams as well so we need to pick up points.”