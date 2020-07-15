Solskjaer will listen to offers for unwanted Man Utd sextet

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to bolster his summer transfer kitty by offloading as many as six players at Manchester United this summer, according to a report.

The Telegraph insist that Solskjaer’s priority is to sign a right-sided forward and Jadon Sancho remains their number one target, but with Borussia Dortmund playing hardball over the fee United are playing a waiting game.

A centre-forward and another central defender are also on United’s summer shopping list. But Solskjaer knows he may have to raise some funds by way of player sales after the financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last summer the arrivals of Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James were partially offset by the sale of Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan. And although none of his fringe players will command the £74m fee, plus add-ons that Lukaku did, he is aware that he needs to trim his squad and put some cash in the pot.

The paper claim Alexis Sanchez, Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo, Phil Jones, Jesse Lingard and Diogo Dalot” could all be sold if the right offers come in”.

All six have been out of the first-team picture at Old Trafford with Sanchez, Smalling and Rojo all out on loan.

Sanchez is understood to be keen on staying with Inter Milan with United looking for a €20m fee for the 31-year-old.

Smalling is also likely to make a permanent move to Roma this summer, while Rojo will be more difficult to offload. His agent Jonathan Barnett recently admitted that the defender’s exit was “obvious”.

“I couldn’t comment on what [Ole Gunnar] Solskjaer thinks but I think it’s obvious, I think with Rojo, probably [a move] is more than likely somewhere else,” Barnett told Stretty News.

Jones meanwhile will have several suitors in the Premier League, after a season with just two Premier League appearances.

Dalot is another defender who has been unable to force his way into Solskjaer’s plans with Aaron Wan-Bissaka nailing down the right-back slot.

‘Let’s see what the future will hold’

United will be looking to recoup the £19m they paid Porto for him in 2018.

The most disappointed player on the list will most likely be Lingard. The England man has made 36 appearances in all competitions this season. Solskjaer though was far from assuring when he recently addressed the 27-year-old’s future.

“He has come back after the lockdown with a smile on his face and loads of energy,” Solskjaer said last month.

“Last week he fell ill for a couple of days but we have done all the tests and he’s fine. He will be involved against Norwich now.

“Hopefully he can kick on. He has scored vital goals for us, and has been a vital player for us.

“Let’s see what the future will hold. At the moment he is looking really sharp and focused.”