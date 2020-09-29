Solskjaer worried for Man Utd amid handball chaos; confirms cup tie plans

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he will make changes to his side when they return to Brighton on Wednesday evening.

United meet the Seagulls at the Amex Stadium for the second time in a week, after last weekend’s Premier League clash.

Wednesday’s meeting comes in the Carabao Cup though, with a place in the quarter-finals at stake.

The Red Devils set up the tie after a 3-0 win over Luton in last week’s fourth round and Solskjaer says he will field a similar team this time round.

““You can see teams have a cup team and a league team and we’ll make changes,” the manager said. “It’ll be very similar to what happened last week against Luton.”

United were more than a little fortunate to get their first three-point haul of the season at the weekend. Brighton hit the frame of the goal five times, levelling in stoppage time.

However, Graham Potter’s men then conceded a penalty for handball in the very last action of the game.

“You can look back at the performance, especially in the last 20-25 minutes when we didn’t really get hold of the ball and control the game when we were winning 2-1,” Solksjaer added.

“But then again it’s three points – the reaction after conceding was fantastic and there are some positives. We’ve got to be happy. I don’t think too many teams will have a comfortable ride down there.”

Solskjaer slams new handball rule

Solskjaer also spoke about the new handball rule after a weekend of several controversial calls.

The most contentious decision came for Tottenham, however, with Eric Dier penalised when – despite facing away from the ball – it hit him on the arm against Newcastle.

“I think football has changed,” the United manager said. “There are no fans, it’s a different game. Pre-season we were at different stages, the new handball rule… you never know what’s going to happen.

“You can discuss it all day long but we need some clarity on what’s a foul and what’s a penalty because now it looks like you can chip the ball up into someone’s hand – like what happened to us against Palace for example and Victor (Lindelof) got a penalty against him.

“And then the header against Tottenham, he’s (Eric Dier) got no idea the ball hits him. You see the goals scored against West Brom at the end, is that not handball (by Kai Havertz in the build-up)? We need to get that clarity. It’s a whole spectrum of things that aren’t normal.”

