Solskjaer’s Man Utd reign begins with destruction of Cardiff

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign as Manchester United caretaker manager began with a convincing 5-1 win at former club Cardiff.

The 45-year-old took over earlier this week after Jose Mourinho was sacked on Tuesday following United’s poor start to the Premier League season.

Marcus Rashford wasted little time in easing any nerves for the Norwegian by putting the visitors in front with a third-minute free-kick from 25 yards.

Solskjaer – who spent nine months in charge of Cardiff in 2014, overseeing their relegation to the Championship – was celebrating again when Ander Herrera’s shot deflected in after 29 minutes.

Rashford was then deemed to have handled in the box and Victor Camarasa superbly converted the resulting penalty for Cardiff in the 38th minute.

The Red Devils turned on the style to restore their two-goal advantage four minutes before the break, though, as Anthony Martial rounded off a brilliant team move.

Jesse Lingard added to their lead in the 57th minute from the spot after being fouled in the area and the England international completed the rout in the closing stages with his second goal.

The Cardiff City Stadium result is the first time United have scored five goals in the Premier League since Sir Alex Ferguson was in charge, and it keeps Solskjaer’s side in sixth place.