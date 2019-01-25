Solskjaer’s Man Utd win again to dump Arsenal out of FA Cup

Manchester United made it eight wins in a row under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after recording a 3-1 FA Cup 4th-round victory at Arsenal on Friday night.

Alexis Sanchez, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial were all on target at The Emirates in another impressive display from the Red Devils, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang notched for Unai Emery’s men.

After a bright opening from the home side, United scored twice in as many minutes just after the half-hour mark through former Gunners star Sanchez and then Lingard.

United’s opener came after Lukaku played in Sanchez, who rounded Petr Cech and finished expertly from a tight angle.

Their lead was doubled just moments later when on a quick break Lukaku crossed for Lingard, who took one touch and then side-footed past a helpless Cech from 12 yards.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men looked like they would hold their two-goal advantage going into the break, but Arsenal hit back just before the interval when Aubameyang swept home Aaron Ramsey’s cross via a touch off Alexandre Lacazette.

Despite plenty of second-half possession, the Gunners found clear-cut chances hard to come by and with eight minutes to go United put the tie to bed when Pogba’s strong run and then strike was parried by Cech and substitute Anthony Martial was there to sweep home the rebound.

