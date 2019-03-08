Solskjaer’s salary unveiled as he is set to be confirmed full-time Man Utd boss

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be appointed permanent Manchester United boss on half the money of his predecessor Jose Mourinho, according to the Daily Mirror.

Caretaker-boss Solskjaer is set to be confirmed as United’s permanent boss on an annual salary of £7.5million, but the tabloid do not inform us when the deal will be ratified.

United’s record-breaking 3-1 Champions League win away to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday has tipped the balance heavily in the Norwegian’s favour and the view of the Old Trafford board is “that Solskjaer is the man to lead them long-term”.

Former United striker Solskjaer was on a salary of around £400,000-a-year at Molde before getting the call from Ed Woodward to take over from Jose Mourinho in December and his new pay packet will be a huge rise on that, although nowhere near Mourinho’s £15million a year.

Solskjaer’s contract is also likely to include bonus clauses related to United’s position in the Premier League table and whether they win any silverware.

The former United striker, who is adored by United’s fans, has revealed he has a close relationship with United chief executive Ed Woodward.

Solskjaer explained to Norwegian podcast Fotballklubben: “Ed Woodward was the one who contacted me about the manager job, it’s his responsibility so I think it would be him.

“We have a good relationship and keep in touch every day. We have a great relationship and we talk almost every day.”

Solskjaer has added the feel-good-factor back to Old Trafford and all the players seem to enjoy his management style.

Luke Shaw said: “We all love Ole and we love the job he’s done so far. I don’t think I need to say much after all these results, it looks certain [Solskjaer will get the job].

“We’re enjoying everything that’s going on at the moment and the results have shown that.

“That’s nine away wins in a row now and that shows what Ole and his staff have done. Long may that continue.

“It sums up what the mood is like in the camp now and that’s a big plus for the boss and what he’s done in this period of time and how much he’s changed things around. We’ve got so much more to look forward to.”

Solskjaer has guided United to just one defeat in 17 games and nine straight away wins and has closed the 11-point gap on fourth place to just a point.