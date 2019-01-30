Solskjaer’s verdict on Pereira’s struggle v Burnley

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has refused to publicly criticise Andreas Pereira after Manchester United’s 2-2 draw with Burnley last night.

Midfielder Pereira has only made seven Premier League appearances and last night’s start at Old Trafford was his first since the opening day against Leicester.

And the 23-year-old struggled against a vibrant Burnley midfield, and he was at fault as Ashley Barnes smashed home from inside the penalty area at the start of the second half.

He was replaced soon after by Jesse Lingard and he was criticised on a difficult evening with the Manchester Evening News rating him 2/10 and claiming he “might just be too lightweight and one-paced for the Premier League.”

Unlike Jose Mourinho in recent times though, Solskjaer did not criticise Pereira and claimed he will have benefitted from the experience as goals from Paul Pogba and Victor Lindelof rescued a late point.

“Yes, a learning process every game you play is,” Solskjaer told MUTV. “It is for me as well learning about the players, when we go one down and then we went two down but still came back to get a point

“Andreas will be better off for having this experience, no doubt about that.”

Solskjaer, who dropped his first points as United caretaker manager, was though delighted United’s fighting spirit.

“We never give up that’s the DNA here,” added Solskjaer. “We’re disappointed we didn’t get the three points but happy with the reaction after going 2-0 down.

“We got a point and we need to learn from this.

“We have to be able to handle not winning games too, on to Leicester now.”