Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists Manchester United are working hard to bring in their top targets this summer, but is adamant the club won’t be forced to pay over the odds for players, amid claims Leicester want £90million for Harry Maguire.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has turned his attentions to adding an elite-level centre-half to his squad this summer, having already bolstered his squad with the signings of Daniel James (signed from Swansea in a £15million deal) and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (a £45m recruit from Crystal Palace).

United failed in a £70m approach for Maguire last week – and it now appears they are the sole suitors for the defender after it was claimed that Manchester City have now withdrawn their interest.

That could be due to Leicester’s apparent desire to only sell Maguire if they receive a world-record fee of £90m for the defender – but Solskjaer is adamant United won’t be bullied into paying over the odds.

“We are still in the market, we want more deals,” he declared at a press conference in Perth on Manchester United‘s pre-season tour.

“We don’t have to sell, but we also don’t have to overpay.

“Looking at our squad now, we have a good squad.

“This squad will have to be more robust once the season gets going.

“Last season we had a run without defeats, but the end [of the season] was disappointing.

“We have got players here who I trust, loads of players who I know will be successful.

“We have signed two who are fantastic, with young and hunger. The business side of it is that you have to be in the market, at the moment we don’t have offers for our players.”

It’s also reported Leicester rejected a second and improved offer from United, thought to have been £70m cash, plus Argentinian defender Marcos Rojo.

Efforts to bolster their midfield in the shape of Bruno Fernandes, however, have drawn criticism from one pundit, who claims the player is befitting of United’s status.

