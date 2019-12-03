Some good news for Everton as key star pens new deal until 2024

Everton forward Richarlison has revealed his delight after extending his contract at Goodison Park until the summer of 2024.

The Brazilian, who joined from Watford in July 2018, scored his 20th Everton goal in 50 starts against Leicester on Sunday.

“I intend to be here a long time,” Richarlison, 22, told evertontv.

“This was the club which gave me the opportunity to show my football.

“It was here I managed to get a place in the Brazil national team and it was here I have scored lots of goals in the Premier League.”

Richarlison’s extended deal will come as a boost to struggling Everton before the Merseyside derby with Premier League leaders Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday.

He was initially brought to England by Marco Silva, who signed him for Watford before swooping to make him his first Everton recruit after being appointed manager in summer 2018.

“He has my trust and the trust of the whole group,” Richarlison said.

“It’s us on the pitch and we are looking to help him as much as possible because Marco Silva is an excellent person.

“I need to continue focusing and being happy here and I think I have made the right decision in extending my contract.

“Now it is time to continue the focus and to make the fans happy.”

Meanwhile, under-pressure Everton boss Marco Silva insists he is continuing as normal amid strong speculation suggesting he will be sacked in the wake of a defeat against Liverpool.

The Toffees have won just one of their last five Premier League games and sit just above the relegation zone, with Sunday’s 2-1 defeat at Leicester reportedly leaving the Portuguese coach on the brink.

The club have been linked with the likes of Jorge Jesus and David Moyes, while former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan even touted Marcelo Bielsa as a candidate.

However, despite the mounting pressure on his shoulders, Silva is keeping his head down and putting all his energies into Wednesday’s clash against table-topping Liverpool at Anfield. Read more…