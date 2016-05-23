Son: First season at Spurs ‘didn’t meet my expectations’

Son Heung-Min: Not concerned he could be sold by Tottenham

Son Heung-Min has admitted his first season at Tottenham did not go to plan, but the South Korea forward is not worried he could be sold this summer.

Son made 39 appearances for Spurs following a £22million move from Bayer Leverkusen last summer, but he started only 13 games in the Premier League and completed a full 90 minutes just once.

It was reported on Friday that Mauricio Pochettino was so angry with Son’s performance on the final day at Newcastle that the 23-year-old would be put up for sale, but the player himself is not overly concerned.

“My first season in the Premier League didn’t meet my expectations, but I had a good experience,” Son told the Yonhap News Agency. “For my first season, I played with the thought that I should learn many things here.

“I haven’t heard anything from the club regarding those transfer rumours. I’m sure my club will take care of this, and I think there is nothing special for me to be worried about.”

Son is also confident his request to compete at this summer’s Olympic Games will be granted by Spurs.

“I already told my club that I want to go the Olympics, and they seemed to be examining my request with a positive attitude,” he said.