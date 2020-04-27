Fresh setback for Tottenham as key star is tipped to miss training return

Heung-min Son may reportedly miss Tottenham’s return to training while he is currently undertaking military service in South Korea.

Son is taking part in the mandatory service during the Premier League’s enforced suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It comes with the 27-year-old Spurs forward having already had to face two separate fortnights in quarantine amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

And the Daily Mail claims that new UK government plans will mean Son is likely to be told to isolate once again for another 14 days whenever he does eventually return.

His service is expected to be completed on May 10, with Son receiving an exemption from the mandatory two-year stint after helping South Korea win gold at the 2018 Asian Games.

While London rivals Arsenal and West Ham resumed training on Monday, Premier League chiefs have pencilled in May 18 as a date for all clubs to be back.

And Son could miss the first week if he is told to isolate once more.

Tottenham had said in a statement: “The club can confirm that Son Heung-Min will commence his mandatory military service in South Korea this month.

“Our medical staff are in regular contact as he concludes his recovery after fracturing his arm in our 3-2 win against Aston Villa on Feb. 16 and continues to train.”

While a statement from Son urged fans not to watch him in military action: “As large gatherings have been discouraged due to the COVID-19 virus and as we are working to comply with government policy, we will not be opening this event up to the public.y

“This decision is being made to ensure the safety of the fans and reporters and to prevent any dangerous situations from arising.

“Thank you for your understanding. Heung Min Son looks forward to completing his military duty and doing his best at the training facility.”