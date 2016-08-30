Son Heung-min has insisted he remains in the dark over his Spurs future but does appreciate that there are clubs interested in signing him.

The South Korean international became the most expensive Asian player in football history when joining Tottenham for £22million 12 months ago. However the 24-year-old has often found himself low down in the pecking order at White Hart Lane and could be moved on before the transfer window closes.

Son has yet to feature so far this season but as he enters into only his second year of his five-year contract, the former Hamburg and Bayer Leverkusen winger is trying to block out the noise as reports from the Daily Mirror and Bild suggest a Bundesliga return with Wolfsburg is on the cards.

“I haven’t heard anything about my transfer,” he said. “I don’t want to think about things happening outside the stadium. I just want to focus on playing football,” Son was quoted as saying by South Korean news agency Yonhap News.

He added: “It is not a good sign that transfer rumours are coming out. But I think it is meaningful that those in Germany acknowledge me.”

With Nacer Chadli already moved on by Tottenham, there is a strong belief that Son will be the next wide man to follow.