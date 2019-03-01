Son in shock Tottenham admission after picking up top award

Tottenham forward Heung-min Son has made a surprising revelation about his time at the club after being named London Footballer of the Year.

The South Korea attacker has had an outstanding season for club and country, carrying the workload when Spurs were without both Harry Kane and Dele Alli and winning the Asian Games with his nation.

Those performances saw him pick up the Premier League Player of the Year at the London Football Awards on Thursday night, only for the 26-year-old to then admit that he wanted to quit Spurs after a difficult first season in England.

Following the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, Son knocked on Mauricio Pochettino’s door and asked the Argentine to let him return to Germany.

Ahead of Saturday’s massive derby clash with Arsenal at Wembley, he told Standard Sport: “I came close to leaving. I went to the gaffer’s office and told him I didn’t feel comfortable and wanted to leave for Germany.”

Son had started just 13 Premier League games at that point, scoring four times since making the move from Bayer Leverkusen and Pochettino did not fully trust him.

This season, Son has already scored 11 league goals in 17 starts and has countless assists – despite missing games on international duty – and has credited Pochettino with his rise.

“The gaffer trusted me and I am so grateful,” Son said. “He made my dream come true. I am more than grateful [to him] — it is difficult to say. I have worked four years with the gaffer. It is just amazing.”

