Son lifts lid on Tottenham niggles and European ambitions

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min says he has been playing through injury in recent weeks but believes a period of continuity will now help him regain top form.

Son scored his sixth goal of the season on Saturday as his flying half-volley helped Spurs to a thumping 5-0 win over relegation strugglers Swansea.

The South Korean enjoyed an excellent start to the campaign with five goals in as many matches and he was superb when Tottenham blew away Manchester City on October 2.

Since then, however, Son’s form has tailed off. His rhythm has been disrupted by two international breaks, with Mauricio Pochettino having to rest him in games immediately after due to the amount of travel involved.

Son also picked up an ankle injury on his last outing for South Korea and his stunning goal against Swansea, which he said was the “best of my career”, was his first in 11 matches.

“I’ve been a bit unlucky with small injuries,” Son said.

“I had a little bit of a small injury here and in the national team I also did. I’m really fine now and I’m just looking forward to scoring many and helping Spurs as much as possible.

“I was playing with a small injury but every footballer has small injuries. I think everyone is the same, but every footballer has pain or little injuries.

“I’ve also been travelling a lot with the national team. Now I can stay until maybe March to play here, training really well and recovering well and I think I feel fresher than in the last two months.”

Son on Europa League prospects

Son’s attacking contribution is less crucial now Harry Kane has returned from injury but his pace and penetration are attributes Tottenham often lack in the final third.

Spurs now turn their attention to Wednesday’s final Champions League group game against CSKA Moscow at Wembley, where a point will ensure they finish third and qualify for the Europa League.

Victory would also create a more positive feeling about Wembley, where Spurs are due to play all their home fixtures next season, and Son insists Europa League football will not hinder the team’s domestic ambitions.

“Of course, we want to play in the Europa League because, to be honest, we’re out of the Champions League so we want to be in it,” Son said.

“For the players it’s better when you get to play games. For me it’s really important to stay in the Europa League, in two competitions.

“We’re a strong team, everyone can play for everything. It’s very important. It’s not that if we play in the Europa League we’re not top five in the Premier League.

“The top four play also in the Champions League and you want to just keep playing and feel your fitness.”