Son admits he misses ‘great’ Tottenham player dumped by Jose Mourinho

Tottenham forward Son Heung-Min has revealed that he misses a ‘great player’ sold on the cheap by the club in 2020.

The South Korean, who is arguably having his best season in a Spurs shirt, has admitted to missing playing alongside Christian Eriksen in north London. The Dane was sold for a cut-price £16.9million to Inter Milan in January 2020, due to the fact his contract was winding down.

And Son admits the absence of Eriksen in the Tottenham team has been felt as a result.

After enduring a tough first year in Italy, the 29-year-old has been pivotal during the second half of the season – as Inter claimed their first Serie A title win in a decade.

Eriksen’s dead-ball quality played a major part in the success, despite the fact he’s only notched three goals this term.

During their time together in north London, Son and Eriksen clearly formed a special bond. They played 180 games together for Spurs and combined for 16 goals in that time.

They nearly won the Premier League together under Mauricio Pochettino in 2016. The duo also featured in the losing effort in the Champions League final in 2019.

Speaking about the playmaker to Danish news outlet TV3, Son revealed his admiration.

He said: “I miss Christian a lot because he is a great player. I could watch him play all day long. Danes should be very proud of him.

“I’m jealous because I wish he was South Korean so I could play with him on the national team.”

Son will be hoping that Tottenham can face Inter in the Champions League next season. However, that looks a tall order at this stage, with Spurs five points off fourth spot with four games remaining.

Murphy endorses shock Tottenham manager move

Meanwhile, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy could do far worse than turn to Brighton boss Graham Potter as a successor for Jose Mourinho, according to pundit Danny Murphy.

The Portuguese firebrand was axed last month, with former Spurs midfielder Ryan Mason taking the reins until the end of the season. However, it seems highly unlikely that he will be given the job permanently, with a number of names still linked to the position.

The Special One has since found himself a new job and will take charge at Roma next season.

Spurs have already been rebuffed by Julian Nagelsmann, Erik Ten Hag and Brendan Rodgers. However, names like Ralf Rangnick, Rafa Benitez and Roberto Martinez remain in the frame.

On Tuesday, it emerged that Scott Parker was now the favourite to take the hotseat. He’s performed well with Fulham, despite their struggles this season. He also has a connection to the club, having played for them between 2011 and 2013.

However, Tottenham technical performance director Steve Hitchen is said to have recommended the appointment instead of Potter.

And now Murphy has explained why the Seagulls boss would be a decent appointment.

“I understand [the link] because of the way Brighton play,” Murphy told talkSPORT.

“Similarly we were talking off-air about when Tottenham brought in Pochettino.

“He’d only been at Southampton for five minutes before they took him. So they could go down that route again. It might surprise one or two.

“Tottenham fans generally want someone who has been there and done it before, but they’ve just gone down that road and it didn’t work.

“So I’m not surprised he [Potter] is linked with the job, but we’ll have to wait and see.”

