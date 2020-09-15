Son Heung-min has launched a quest to convince Tottenham to bring a South Korean centre-half known as ‘monster’ to England.

Spurs have been operating on a restricted transfer budget so far this summer.

England veteran Joe Hart was brought in for free, while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Matt Doherty were acquired almost a third of the price Chelsea paid to sign Kai Havertz.

Their opening encounter with Everton left a lot to be desired, with Jose Mourinho bemoaning a “lazy” element of Tottenham’s game.

Regardless, the transfer window remains open, and time is on their side should they wish to make further additions.

Now, according to 90min, South Korean forward Son has stepped up efforts in attempting to convince Tottenham to sign fellow countryman Kim Min-jae.

The 23-year-old centre-half is known colloquially as ‘monster’ due to his six-foot-three height.

The report states that Spurs had an earlier offer rebuffed for the defender, who currently plies his trade with Chinese side Beijing Guoan.

Son remains determined, however, and is said to be ‘pushing Tottenham to seal a move’ for the defender.

Spurs are described as being ‘keen’ on the player. However, they are reportedly unwilling to pay more than £10m for a player who remains untested in Europe.

Kim is said to be ‘desperate’ to link up with Son, though interest from Lazio has recently emerged.

The Serie A side have tabled a bid higher than what Spurs are thus far willing to pay. As such, time is of the essence if Son and Kim are to get their way.

Nevertheless, Tottenham are stated to be ‘confident’ of being able to thrash out a deal over the coming weeks.

Tottenham monitoring £40m winger ‘keen’ on Prem switch

Meanwhile, Tottenham appear to be at the front of the queue for a £40m-rated Bundesliga winger who has his heart set on a switch to England.

Sky Sports state that Spurs are ‘interested’ in bringing Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey to the Premier League.

The Jamaican international, 23, has been a dependable and capable performer in the Bundesliga. But their report reveals his desire to try his hand in England.

Bailey is described as wishing to make the switch in this window, and has previously been linked with Leeds United.

Rated at £40m, his price tag is likely to be slightly out of Spurs’ ideal range.

However, Tottenham have continued to watch the star, and could yet act on their interest. But only if Leverkusen are willing to lower their demands.

