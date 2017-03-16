Son, Puncheon & Allen make TT’s 20 Prem cult heroes

We’ve all got players we love at our own club – but what about those we can’t help but admire at our rivals?

Here, TEAMtalk picks out 20 alternative heroes – one for every Premier League club – that we can’t help but love.

Remember, it’s not the best players we’re selecting here – more just the players we have a little bit of a soft spot for…

Arsenal – Santi Cazorla

We’d have picked Alexis Sanchez, but his recent ‘I’m better than You’ antics have soured him for us. So chubby midfielder Santi Cazorla takes our vote…

Bournemouth – Harry Arter

Personal tragedy aside, Arter gets our vote after helping Bournemouth rise through the ranks from League 1 to Premier League.

Burnley – Tom Heaton

Just too bloody good and a strong factor behind why Burnley look a good bet to safeguard their Premier League place this season.

Chelsea – N’Golo Kante

What’s not to love? The heartbeat of Chelsea, a man set to win back-to-back titles with two different clubs and the Player of the Year elect. Not often you can say £32million is a snip; in Kante’s case you can…

Crystal Palace – Jason Puncheon

Serially underrated and a player who regularly delivers. We also love the fact his Christian name is now used as a metaphor for someone batting above their average in the girlfriend stakes.

Everton – Tom Davies

An all-action performer and one who can become an Everton regular for years to come. We love the way he plays with his heart on his sleeve – not to mention the fact that he still gets a lift to training with him Mum!

Hull City – Andrew Robertson

A toss up between him and Harry Maguire, because both have become, quite simply, so good. It wouldn’t be a huge surprise to see the player move up a level over the summer, and with Liverpool chasing a new left-back, they could do far worse…

Leicester – Shinji Okazaki

His tireless workrate, his love for the game and the way he smiles after scoring makes Shinji an easy choice. The phrase cult hero was made for the popular Leicester forward…

Liverpool – Philippe Coutinho

His form might have dipped since his return from injury, but there’s no doubting that Coutinho at his best is absolute joy to watch. Enjoy him while you can folks, because one season soon, he’ll be wowing the crowds at Barcelona.

Manchester City – Kevin De Bruyne

A master of his craft and it remains a mystery to us why he was bombed out at Chelsea without ever getting a chance under Jose Mourinho. At £55million, he’s still City’s record signing, but at just 25, his best years are still ahead of him. Happy days.

Manchester United – Henrikh Mkhitaryan

After a slow start to life at United, Mkhitaryan has started proving his worth to Jose Mourinho. A player who simply oozes class, but seems to do so with more than a little humility – something not always the case with Manchester United players.

Middlesbrough – Adama Traore

A player who just should be so good, but is, inevitably and frequently, exactly the opposite. Makes our list because there’s nothing better than seeing him burst past four defenders with effortless speed and skill, before ballooning a cross or a shot into touch.

Southampton – Manolo Gabbiadini

The newest Premier League addition to make our list, Gabbiadini has been simply unstoppable since arriving at St Mary’s. Good on Southampton for taking the £18million plunge; the only shame so far is his EFL Cup final efforts didn’t earn more than just a runners-up medal.

Stoke – Joe Allen

The Welsh Pirlo has added goals to his game after being shunted further forward by Mark Hughes at Stoke this season. While Stoke continue to be a team that struggles for an identity and regular takes the graveyard slot on Match of the Day, at least Joe Allen gives them more than a little personality.

Sunderland – Jermain Defoe

A player who has simply got better with age. Add into the mix the lengths of care he has given to terminally ill Bradley Lowery… what’s not to love?!

Swansea – Gylfi Sigurdsson

A player hugely punching below his weight at Swans, and one who the club would be lost without. Better to have loved and lost than to have never loved at all Swansea fans…

Tottenham – Heung-min Son

Heart. Workrate. Commitment. Popular among team-mates. Never grumbles at his lot. A manager’s dream. Love, love, love Heung-min Son.

Watford – Heurelho Gomes

A player as capable of the sublime as he is the ridiculous. Everything a Brazilian goalkeeper should be – only better.

West Brom – Claudio Yacob

Off the field, he enjoys painting, playing the guitar and listening to Adele; on the field, he’s a bit of a wild-animal and an uncultured version of Javier Macherano.

West Ham – Michail Antonio

Arguably West Ham’s player of a difficult season, Antonio is probably West Ham’s prized asset now Dimitri Payet has hopped ship. Jamie Vardy’s title win earmarks him as the architypal player to have risen from non league to England squad, but Antonio’s journey is just as impressive.

Agree with our selections? Who would you choose at each club? Use the facebook comments section below to have Your Say….