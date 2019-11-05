Son red card overturned; Tottenham handed huge Kane boost

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min’s red card for his tackle on Andre Gomes has been overturned by the Football Association.

The tackle led to the Everton midfielder’s horrific ankle injury, with referee Martin Atkinson initially showed Son a yellow card before he changed it to red.

The South Korea forward was sent off for serious foul play but an independent regulatory commission has upheld a claim of wrongful dismissal.

Television replays suggested that Gomes suffered the injury after Son’s tackle and before he collided with full-back Serge Aurier.

Explaining Atkinson’s decision, the Premier League said: “The red card for Son was for endangering the safety of a player, which happened as a consequence of his initial challenge.”

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino said the forward had no intention of injuring Gomes and believed the video assistant referee system should have been used to overturn the sending off.

“It was clear it was never the intention of Son to create the problem that happened afterwards. It is unbelievable to see a red card,” he said.

Gomes has been released from hospital after surgery to repair a fracture dislocation to his right ankle.

Meanwhile, Son and Harry Kane have both been included in the Tottenham squad for the Champions League clash with Red Star Belgrade.

In a video clip posted by the club on its Twitter account, both players can be seen getting ready to board the plane for the flight across to Belgrade for the Group B clash.

Kane has recovered from a virus that forced him out of the clash with the Toffees, although Spurs will be without Jan Vertonghen due to a hamstring injury.

He has not made the trip to the Serbian capital, nor has Erik Lamela (hamstring) or Hugo Lloris (elbow).