Son reveals how he felt after making Tottenham history

Son Heung-min labelled himself the “happiest guy in the world” after securing his place in Tottenham’s history.

The South Korean became the first player to score a competitive goal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Spurs celebrated moving home by beating Crystal Palace 2-0 in a housewarming party to remember.

He takes his place in the record books alongside Tom Smith, who scored the first goal at White Hart Lane way back in 1899.

Asked if the goal, which was heavily deflected and eased the tension after a nervy opening 55 minutes, was the best moment of his Spurs career, he said: “Yes, probably. Every single moment at Tottenham is special.

“It means a lot, especially tonight I am very proud of my team-mates, proud of this stadium, proud of the fans. Everything is positive at the moment. I am really the happiest guy in the world.

“It is amazing, to play in this amazing stadium and give me this opportunity, it is unbelievable. It was a great result, that is the most important thing.”

Spurs were away for 689 days and had to play at Wembley 51 times while White Hart Lane was demolished and their majestic 62,062-seater stadium was built.

The win over Palace, which was secured by Christian Eriksen’s late goal, was only the second time Spurs’ players have been to the stadium but Son says it already feels like home.

“It sounded very loud,” he said. “Wembley is one of the most beautiful stadiums in the world but it was not actually our home.

“We finally felt like we came back home, on the pitch, but also in the stands as well, it was so loud, it gave us a boost for this moment.”