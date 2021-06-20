Souness slams Fernandes, admitting he would hate to coach Man Utd star

Graeme Souness says that Bruno Fernandes would not last long in his dressing room because of his sometimes petulant attitude.

The Manchester United midfielder has made himself arguably his club’s best signing since Sir Alex Ferguson left in 2013. In 80 games for the Red Devils, he has plundered 40 goals and set up 25 others. Furthermore, he beat Frank Lampard’s record for goals from a Premier League midfielder in all competitions in a single campaign.

However, he has faced his fair share of criticism. Part of it has come from showing up against so-called lesser sides, such as Newcastle and Southampton, but not in clashes with ‘Big Six’ rivals.

According to Souness, though, Fernandes’ tendency to sulk when things are not going his way is another big turn-off.

Speaking as Fernandes’ Portugal lost 4-2 to Germany at Euro 2020 on Saturday, Souness told ITV Sport: “[Fernandes is] an exceptionally talented boy, there is so much to like about him.

“A great striker of the ball, when he shoots he makes the goalkeeper work.

“I played with players that would not be accepting of the thing you just touched on [petulance], you know he doesn’t get the ball and he is waving his hands around.

“He would not have lasted more than five minutes in my dressing room, but he is a wonderful talented boy.”

Souness went on to reveal the words he would be saying to Fernandes if he saw the midfielder acting in the wrong way.

“It would be more along the lines of ‘Who do you think you are? We play as a team, we win together, we lose together’,” the pundit added.

“Sometimes you will make a bad pass, sometimes you will not see the whole picture.

“So all that nonsense, shaking your head and waving your arms at your own teammates, is a no no for me.”

Fernandes lauds Dias partnership

Speaking earlier this month, Fernandes revealed he feels happy to see Portuguese football producing fine talents such as himself and Ruben Dias.

Despite scoring an own goal in his country’s defeat to Portugal, Manchester City defender Dias recently picked up the Premier League’s Player of the Season award.

As such, Fernandes has insisted that he and his colleague’s performances in the English top flight are proving people wrong.

