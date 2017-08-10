Souness casts serious doubts over Liverpool’s top trophy potential

Graeme Souness does not think Liverpool can challenge for the Premier League or the Champions League this season after what he feels is a lack of quality signings made by the club this summer.

The Reds have spent £44million on Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson but Jurgen Klopp has found it hard to get other signings over the line this summer with deals for Naby Keita and Virgil van Dijk – so far at least – failing to bear fruit.

And Souness thinks they will struggle to win the Premier League regardless of whether they keep Philippe Coutinho, who has been been the subject of a failed £90million bid from Barcelona.

Writing in his column for Sky Sports, he commented: “I don’t think he’s made enough signings to challenge in the big two competitions next season and if they lose Philippe Coutinho, they’ll get an enormous figure for him, but at this point of the window, they’ll probably end up spending a lot of money on someone they are not sure about to replace him.

“They have to fight to try and keep the player but ultimately the player will decide and for a Latin-American player, Barcelona will always be the place to go.

“I think Klopp needs to make sure Liverpool challenge for the Premier League next season. I think that – alongside a run into the latter stages of the Champions League and one of the domestic cups – would be a good season for him.

“But I can’t see them winning the Champions League or the Premier League, with or without Coutinho.”