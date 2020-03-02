Graeme Souness believes Chelsea could launch a sensational move to sign David De Gea away from Manchester United this summer as they seek a world-class replacement for the unwanted Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Their club-record £72million signing has been dumped to the bench by Frank Lampard in recent weeks with the club instead preferring to select veteran Argentine Willy Caballero.

As such, it’s reported that Chelsea are actively seeking buyers for Arrizabalaga and are actively seeking a new custodian to become their long-term No 1.

And Souness reckons they could do far worse than look at bringing in De Gea from top-four rivals Manchester United, with a report last week claiming that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was prepared to cash in on the club’s long-term No 1 and promote Dean Henderson, who has enjoyed another stellar season on loan at Sheffield United.

Speaking after Sunday’s 1-1 draw between Manchester United and Everton at Goodison Park, in which De Gea made a huge mistake to gift the Toffees an early lead, Souness told Sky Sports: “I’m a big fan of Dean Henderson who is impressing at Sheffield United.

“I remember he made a mistake against Liverpool earlier in the season and his manager wasn’t kind to him but he appears to have learnt from that. He appears to have a big personality.

“De Gea I would imagine would be one of the best-paid players at United. Could you have him sitting on the bench on whatever he’s earning and not causing problems?

“Would there be takers for him? You look at the situation at Chelsea and they might make a nibble for him.

“It’s a big decision for Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] to make and that’s what he’s paid for. It’s a big, big call.”

De Gea’s mistake at Everton on Sunday drew widespread condemnation, though Solskjaer was quick to defend the Spaniard at full-time, labelling him as the “best goalkeeper in the world”.

With absolutely no danger around him, the United keeper dwelled too long on a back pass to blast his clearance straight into Toffees striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin to hand Carlo Ancelotti’s side a third-minute lead.

Keane goes off on one over De Gea mistake

However, Roy Keane was rather less forgiving than Solskjaer, saying at half-time he would “kill” De Gea for making that error had he been on the field with him.

“I’d kill him. Kill him,” Keane, working as a summariser for Sky Sports told host David Jones.

“What is De Gea waiting for? It’s crazy. There’s almost a bit of arrogance to him. I would have lynched him at half time. There are no excuses.”

Keane added: “These are vital moment for United. They’re chasing the top four.. it could cost them dear. Thankfully, they got back into the game.

“As a player, I would lynch him at half-time. It’s just not good enough.”

Everton keeper Jordan Pickford did not cover himself in glory either in allowing Bruno Fernandes’ effort to go past him with many feeling the England man had to do better.

And Keane was adamant that Pickford was not all he’s cracked up to be.

“The bottom line with Pickford…I don’t need to see the stats. I know he’s not a good goalkeeper. He’s not up to it,” Keane raged.