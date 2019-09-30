Souness claims former star would walk back into Man Utd defence

Graeme Souness believes that Leicester defender Jonny Evans would “walk” into the current Manchester United starting XI.

Many questions have been raised over United’s summer recruitment, with the Red Devils having won just two Premier League games ahead of Monday night’s visit of Arsenal to Old Trafford.

United spent £80million on Leicester centre-half Harry Maguire, while at the other end of the pitch they are short on attacking options after letting Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez leave and then seeing Anthony Martial spend some time on the sidelines.

As for Evans, the Nothern Ireland international left United for West Brom back in 2015 before ending up at Leicester, who are now flying high in third place in the Premier League while United are struggling down in 11th.

Souness said of the centre-back: “Evans is 31 and has maybe not hit his peak yet.

“He walks into the Manchester United team for me when you look at what United have at the back.

“He can make passes, senses danger. He’s all round a top class centre-half for me.”

Former Liverpool midfielder Souness added that while he rates Maguire and does not blame him for United’s poor start, it’s midfield where their issues are.

Souness told the Sunday Times: “Until they fix it, United’s back five will be fire-fighting.

“They can spend massively on Maguire, give Victor Lindelof a new five-year deal, De Gea four more lucrative years and sign Wan-Bissaka for £50million and it will all be money down the drain.

“I rate Maguire. He will be disappointed with how it’s gone so far, but I’d not put it all at his door.”

