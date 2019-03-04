Souness has concern for Liverpool; pinpoints what is going wrong

Former Liverpool boss and captain Graeme Souness says he is “worried” for Liverpool’s title chances after their drab goalless draw against Everton.

Liverpool have now drawn four of their last six Premier League games and are a point behind leaders Manchester City after Mo Salah spurned their best chances at Goodison Park.

And pundit Souness has admitted he is concerned as he put his finger on what is going wrong.

Souness told Sky Sports: “I worry for them now. That’s another kick.

“When you look at where they were, and I’m thinking in particular about the draws against Leicester and West Ham, and when Newcastle beat City, that was Liverpool’s opportunity to really put a marker down and kick on and say this is ours this year.

“They have allowed City back into it and City are now in the driving seat.”

Jurgen Klopp cited the weather, specifically the wind, among the reasons for his side’s failure to claim a victory at Goodison Park that would have taken them a point above champions Manchester City.

Souness, 65, though believes Liverpool’s midfield is letting them down and he believes their lack of creativity could see them pipped to the title by City.

“I felt Liverpool huffed and puffed for the majority of the game. You have to get more from your midfield in terms of creativity,” added Souness.

“We point the finger at the front three when they don’t win games, but I would look further than that. They have a fabulous midfield and if you are playing in Liverpool’s back four that is the midfield you want, but if you are playing up front then maybe it’s not the midfield you want.

“They don’t create too much and they don’t slip clever and cute passes in and I think that’s where they are coming unstuck. Six goals from five out-and-out midfielders is not enough.

“They know they are coming to the business end of the season where they can’t afford any slip-ups.

“Liverpool are playing with a nervousness that wasn’t there for the vast majority of the season. They are not the same creative force. They were coming into this game having won 5-0 so you thought their tails would be up, but they didn’t come up with enough quality.

“As a team they didn’t create enough and the people who had half chances, the very best players come up with answers at difficult times, and Liverpool have not done that today. This is a blow for Liverpool.”

