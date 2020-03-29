Souness launches yet another rant at number one target Paul Pogba

Graeme Souness has claimed it would be “an absolute doddle” to play against Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in a fresh rant at the Manchester United star.

The Liverpool legend, and Sky Sports pundit, has previously criticised Pogba for “dancing at a wedding” and setting a “bad example” for other Man Utd players amongst other things.

Souness was involved in a Q&A with the Sunday Times readers, with one asking him about his apparent “disdain” for the France star.

The reader asked: “Much has been made of your apparent disdain for Paul Pogba. Is this a misconception? Should you have been his team-mate, what words of advice do you feel that you would have offered him?”

To which Souness replied: “Pogba has absolutely everything to be a top player – great athleticism, super technique – but his attitude to the game is the polar opposite of mine.

“He goes out with one thought in his mind: ‘I’m going to show everyone how clever I am today and be the star of the show.’

“My attitude, the way I was taught, was: ‘Go out and work harder than the guy you’re in against and see where that takes you.’ He’d be an absolute doddle to play against.”

Meanwhile, United will be given the chance to sign long-term Chelsea target Miralem Pjanic as part of a swap deal involving Paul Pogba, according to reports in Italy.

Juventus are eager to take Pogba back to Serie A, after helping him blossom from Manchester United academy product to the world’s most expensive player (at the time) in a four-season spell, before his return to Old Trafford in 2016.

Securing a midfielder in Pogba’s style, ideally the man himself, is one of two transfer priorities for the Serie A champions this summer, along with adding an out-and-out centre-forward to bring the best out of Cristiano Ronaldo. Read more…