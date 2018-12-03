Souness reveals why Liverpool are not yet firing on all cylinders

Liverpool great Graeme Souness has revealed why he believes that Jurgen Klopp’s men have not hit top form so far this season.

Souness described their midfield as “pedestrian” despite a stunning late win against Everton in Sunday’s Merseyside derby.

A 96th-minute winner from Divock Origi gave the Reds all three points as the Belgian capitalised on a mistake from Jordan Pickford to head home.

But working as a pundit on Sky Sports, Souness cast a more critical eye over his former side.

He said: “It’s very hard to be critical of Liverpool’s form in the Premier League, but they’re not firing on all cylinders.

“I think a lot of the problems come from midfield. I think if you go back to the summer, he [Jurgen Klopp] signed two midfield players and wanted a third one – Nabil Fekir from Lyon – and I’m not sure if Fabinho and Naby Keita are an upgrade on what he’s already got.

“Last year, the midfield of James Milner, Georginio Wijnaldum and Jordan Henderson were winning it early and getting forward early and the three strikers were off raiding and causing havoc. Now, it is a little bit more pedestrian, they’re winning it but there’s an extra touch or pass.

“I think they’ve got to get back to that front three as quick as they possibly can and if they can do that, then they’ll be firing on all cylinders. But right now, for me, they’re not where they were last year.

“I think going forward, there are still a few questions about how they play and how the formation works.”