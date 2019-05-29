Souness tries to rattle Tottenham with shock claim ahead of CL final

Former Liverpool manager Graeme Souness has questioned whether Tottenham should be in the Champions League final, saying they are “fortunate” to have got there.

Tottenham famously beat Ajax in Amsterdam after being 2-0 down on aggregate in the second half of the second leg. It came just 24 hours after the reds had pulled of their own miraculous comeback against Spanish champions Barcelona.

But just ahead of the showpiece event, Souness, a three time winner of the competition in his time at the the Merseyside club, has had his say on the reds final opponents.

“Spurs shouldn’t be there,” Souness told Virgin Sport.

“You say to anyone at the start of the season this team is going to lose 19 games in all competitions and yet they’ll find themselves in the final of the Champions League you’d say you’re talking nonsense.

“But they’ve somehow got themselves there and I think they’re fortune to be there.

“I’m looking at it mostly through the eyes of a Liverpool supporter and I’d pose a question: ‘If you were picking a team from the 22 who will start the game, how many Spurs players would be in that 11?

“I’m thinking, as we’re standing here, Eriksen possibly into midfield.

“And Harry Kane. So you’ve got nine Liverpool players.

“But the moment you try and apply logic to football you’ve come unstuck.”

Tottenham struggled through the group stage after opening defeats to Inter and Barcelona before a draw away at PSV Eindhoven. Home wins against the dutch side and Inter meant they had to hope the Italian side dropped points in game week six and secure themselves a point in Barcelona.

Inter drew at home to PSV, whilst a late Lucas Moura goal at the Camp Nou ensure progression to the knock out stages.

They have since gone on to knock out Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City and Ajax to reach their first ever Champions League final.

Meanwhile, a former teammate of Souness at Liverpool, Steve Nicol, has predicted his old side will make it difficult for themselves in Madrid on June 1st.

“I’m going to say 2-1 Liverpool. Oh definitely [it will be dramatic],” he said.

“Liverpool will be 2-0 up with 10 minutes to go.

“Harry Kane will come on for the last 10 minutes and score and then we’ll be biting our nails, hanging on.

“We’ll win 2-1.”