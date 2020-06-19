Souness claims classy Man Utd star is not worth his transfer fee

Graeme Souness does not believe that Aaron Wan-Bissaka is worth the £50million that Manchester United paid Crystal Palace for him.

Wan-Bissaka has been in excellent form for the Red Devils this season, earning plaudits for his strong defensive play while also adding two assists.

However, Souness thinks United should have got more for their money. Indeed, the former Liverpool midfielder thinks £50m should buy you the “complete package”.

“The stats say that Aaron Wan-Bissaka is one of the Premier League’s top tacklers, but should he not be a bit more than that for £50million?” Souness told The Times.

“Should he not be the complete package as a right back at that price?. He’s good defensively and one on one, but it’s the other end of the game, which is so important for a full back now, that he’s not so good at. Namely getting into the last third and delivering the right ball.

“I’d also like to see him stay on his feet more, rather than lunging into last-minute challenges.

“I’d rather have a defender who anticipates danger and deals with it without having to go on their backside all the time. Which tells me you’re not reading the game, than the top tackler.

“The minute you go to ground today, fouls will be given against you. Tackling is basically not allowed any more, it’s discouraged in modern football and that trend is only going to continue.”

Meanwhile, Barcelona star Ansu Fati reportedly has no interest in leaving, despite strong speculation that Manchester United want to sign the teenager.

Fati scored his fifth goal of the season on Tuesday night as Barca beat Leganes to maintain their lead at the top of LaLiga.

Reports recently suggested that the Red Devils had a £135m bid rejected for the 17-year-old, having previously failed with a £90m offer.

It’s been suggested that the Catalan giants demand Fati’s £151m release clause be paid in full, if they are to let their top starlet leave this summer.

But Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, as cited by the Daily Star, claims Fati is focused on LaLiga and the Champions League. Adding that he is not even contemplating leaving Barca. Read more…