Sour grapes from Marco Silva, as Everton boss has a dig at Aston Villa

Everton boss Marco Silva could not resist in having a dig at Aston Villa after Friday night’s 2-0 defeat at Villa Park.

The Toffees missed the chance to go top of the early Premier League table after conceding their first goals of the season in what was their first defeat.

Boss Marco Silva thought his side deserved more and complained about Villa packing the edge of the their box; Dean Smith though his side deserved the three points.

Silva said: “My first feeling is we didn’t achieve what we deserved.

“When you play away and create three or four clear chance to score and you don’t, the result will not be the best for us.

“The first time they got into our box they scored the goal. They tried to play fast free kicks all the time and we lost focus in that moment and they created the chance.

“I’m not saying it was a good performance. When you don’t win a football match the performance is not the best.

“We controlled all the second half, it’s not easy to play against a team with nine players around their box.”

Wesley, Villa’s club-record £22million signing, opened his account before Anwar El Ghazi wrapped up the points in stoppage time.

The win was Villa’s first victory back in the Premier League – and first since February 2016.

It came before El Ghazi rolled in from John McGinn’s pass in injury time.