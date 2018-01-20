Source claims Mkhitaryan is unhappy at being forced to join Arsenal

Henrikh Mkhitaryan will complete a move to Arsenal with a heavy heart that his time at Manchester United did not work out, according to a report.

The Armenian will move to Emirates Stadium in a separate deal to the one which will take Alexis Sanchez to Old Trafford as a swap between the clubs was ruled out.

However, Mkhitaryan – who joined United in a £26.3million move from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2016 – feels like he has been made the sacrificial lamb in the swoop for Sanchez and is said to be “extremely upset” at having to leave Old Trafford.

His agent Mino Raiola has been working on finalising the deal with Arsenal for Mkhitaryan but it appears the midfielder would have preferred to have stayed at United until the summer at least.

The Daily Mail suggests he shed a tear at Carrington on Friday afternoon following his final training session with the Red Devils.

“It was very tearful,” said one United source to the Daily Mail. “Henrikh has been a very popular figure here at United.”

Despite pocketing a salary rise and enhancing his first-team prospects in North London, Mkhitaryan is said to be sad at being “forced” into the transfer.

“We know he isn’t too happy at the way this deal has been forced upon him,” the source added. “He realises he has more chance of playing at Arsenal, but he would have preferred to leave on his own terms.”