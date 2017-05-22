Source close to Sissoko responds to Marseille transfer talk

A reported representative of Moussa Sissoko has poured cold water on claims the Tottenham midfielder has held talks over a move to Marseille this summer.

The £30million summer signing from Newcastle has been a huge disappointment at White Hart Lane, where he has scored just once in 39 appearances – many of which have come from the bench.

Our feature last month branded Sissoko the worst signing in Tottenham’s Premier League history, such has been his struggles to make an impact.

It’s been suggested that Mauricio Pochettino is ready to let him leave the club to help finance a bid for Everton’s Ross Barkley or Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha, with a number of clubs – including (strangely) Barcelona and Real Madrid – reportedly among his suitors.

But claims in the French media have stated Marseille are keen to bring the player back to Ligue 1 and the club are ready to launch an official bid.

However, speaking to Foot Mercato, a ‘member of Sissoko’s entourage‘ has quickly moved to dismiss talk of a move to Marseille.

“As of today, there has been no contact, no appointment or any proposal from Marseille,” the source is quoted as telling the French media outlet.

“They are just rumours, though we have heard about them.

“There is strictly no contact either between Moussa, his agents, or Marseille.”

Sissoko started his career with Toulouse before a £1.5million move to Newcastle in January 2013 and despite the denials, a return to France looks most likely for the player this summer.