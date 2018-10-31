Manchester United are reportedly stepping up their efforts to offload out-of-favour striker Alexis Sanchez to Paris-Saint Germain next summer.

The reigning Ligue 1 champions were keen on landing the Chile frontman, before Sanchez opted to remain in the Premier League and join United from Arsenal in a swap deal for Henrikh Mkhitaryan in January.

The 29-year-old has, however, failed to replicate the form he showed in his four years with the Gunners and the Daily Star claims that Jose Mourinho is prepared to cut his losses and offload the player.

Sanchez has scored just three times in 19 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils and has slipped right down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

His mammoth wage of £505,000-a-week is also beginning to wear thin with the United hierarchy, and as a result talks are alleged to have already taken place to ditch the former Barcelona star.

Indeed, a source close to United recently told The Sun: “There has been some whispers that PSG want to take Alexis off of the club next summer.

“It’s no secret he has struggled and not lived up to the expectations. He isn’t getting any younger and it might never work for him.

“There was interest before the club signed him but he preferred staying in England at the time. That may have changed now.

“One of their top stars could go and it’s not beyond the realms of possibility that a deal could be struck between the two clubs.”

There has been talk that the deal to take Alexis to PSG could be done as early as January, but the paper claims they are likely to be on the hunt for new recruits next summer, with star forwards Neymar and Kylian Mbappe both being tipped to potentially move on.

United, meanwhile, have emerged as frontrunners to make a shock move for a Manchester City attacker. Read the full story here…

Fancy the best United news direct to your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.