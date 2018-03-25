Source reveals why Alexis Sanchez looks so isolated at Man Utd

An explanation has reportedly been offered as to why Alexis Sanchez looks such an isolated figure at Manchester United.

The Chile international has apparently struggled to settle in at Old Trafford following his move from Arsenal in January.

He has scored just one goal for the Red Devils since his arrival, and there have been suggestions that he is feeling somewhat lonely after pictures emerged of him dining alone in the canteen at United’s training ground.

However, a United source reportedly told the Daily Star that there is a reason why he looks so isolated.

“There is an explanation for Sanchez eating alone at Carrington.

“He regularly does an extra 30 minutes working on free-kicks and shooting after the main session has finished up.

“By the time he has showered and changed, the majority of his team-mates have finished eating and gone.”

