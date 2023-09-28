Source warns Everton to expect 2024 battle to retain ‘exceptional’ star Man Utd want as replacement for £80m flop

Everton have been told they can expect a fresh battle to retain the services of star defender Jarrad Branthwaite in 2024 amid growing speculation that Erik ten Hag sees him as a dream long-term successor to Harry Maguire.

Manchester United defender Maguire has fallen down the pecking order under Ten Hag at Old Trafford, making just two appearances in all competitions so far this season. The £80m signing from Leicester in 2019 was stripped of the captaincy and put up for sale by United this summer, only to see a move fail to come to fruition.

Indeed, with West Ham withdrawing from negotiations to sign Maguire and with no other suitors coming forwards, United have been left with a bit of a headache over the 30-year-old star.

Nonetheless, Ten Hag, while making it clear that Maguire is no longer first choice, will continue to pick the player when needed, despite intimating he may have to make do with a bit-part role this season.

However, with his deal at United due to expire in 2025, United and Maguire do appear destined to part ways at some point in 2024.

Further down the line, Ten Hag has already cast his eye on a number of potential replacements. Indeed, the club considered a move for Axel Disasi this summer prior to the Frenchman’s move to Chelsea, while they also held talks over a deal for Jean-Clair Todibo, who ultimately rejected a move to Old Trafford for two reasons.

Ultimately, however, United are repeatedly being tipped to launch a move for a player much closer to home in the form of Branthwaite.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at PSV, where he impressed greatly under the management of Ruud van Nistelrooy.

READ MORE: Everton close in on deal for top class defender Ten Hag wants to sign

Everton told to expect interest in Man Utd target Jarrad Branthwaite

And while the Eredivisie club tried to make his loan stay permanent, Everton resisted all approaches to welcome the centre-half back into their fold.

And while it took him some time to win a place in Sean Dyche’s side this season, he has since made four appearances and become a trusted performer at the heart of defence.

Indeed, with Branthwaite already showing his quality, Everton are reportedly locked in talks at tying down the England U21 international to a new and improved deal at Goodison.

Nonetheless and irrespective of whether they can secure Branthwaite to an extended stay on Merseyside, the Toffees have been warned by a BBC journalist that interest in the player is only likely to develop in 2024.

Writing on the BBC Sport website, BBC Radio Merseyside journalist Mike Hughes has described Branthwaite as one of the ‘most composed’ and ‘accomplished’ defenders he had seen in a long time.

And he anticipates that transfer interest in the Man Utd linked star will only grow stronger next year.

“It’s a long time since I’ve seen a more composed 21-year-old centre-back,” said Hughes. “He reads the game exceptionally well, and that means it appears as if he always has time on the ball. He’s strong and determined in the tackle.

“He’s often described as a left-footed central defender – but he’s actually right-footed. However, he’s so accomplished with both feet that there is genuine belief that he’s left-footed.”

Everton star described as a ‘difference maker’

Hughes reckons Branthwaite has all the qualities needed to become one of the game’s top stars, with transfer interest sure to follow as a result.

“Branthwaite has all the qualities required to become a top-quality central defender. There were rumours of big-money offers for him during the summer and, make no mistake, there’ll be interest in him come the 2024 transfer windows.

“His best years are all in front of him. Branthwaite is not just talented – he’s a difference-maker.”

The 21-year-old joined the Toffees in a £1m deal from Carlisle in 2020 and has had to wait patiently for his chance on Merseyside. But after a previous loan stint with Blackburn prior to PSV, Everton now fully believe the defender is ready to become a regular in their side as they prepare for another battle to avoid the drop.

To date, Branthwaite has made just 17 appearances for the Toffees but that figure will soon soar with transfer interest sure to follow as a result.

READ MORE: Jadon Sancho told Man Utd career is ‘over’ with club ‘expecting January offers’ and Ten Hag eyeing former Arsenal man as replacement