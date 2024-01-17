Sources: Arsenal considering blockbuster loan for lethal 450-goal striker as Chelsea plot move of their own

TEAMtalk can reveal that Arsenal are considering a blockbuster loan deal for superstar striker Karim Benzema, although London rivals Chelsea have also discussed a move for the Frenchman.

Benzema moved to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad in June last year on a free and is only a year removed from winning the Ballon d’Or while with Real Madrid.

However, the 36-year-old has become something of a pariah at the club, sparking rumours of a return to European football.

Manchester United were immediately linked with a loan switch for the former France international but HITC reports that the Red Devils have zero intention of signing Benzema this month.

United are known to be in the market for an experienced frontman to ease the load on Rasmus Hojlund but they will not pursue Benzema.

But TEAMtalk have been told that Arsenal are considering Benzema, if they can get the veteran attacker on a temporary deal.

It’s no secret that Mikel Arteta needs a new No.9 after both Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah’s struggles in front of goal this season.

And while the Gunners boss has publically played down talk of signing a striker in January, links to Brentford frontman refuse to go away – as we also reported earlier on Wednesday.

However, that will be incredibly expensive to pull off in a winter window where big money is not traditionally spent.

To that end, a loan makes plenty of sense, although Benzema’s salary will certainly be an eye-opener.

As for Chelsea’s interest, Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with a number of forward options, given that Nicolas Jackson has yet to fully convince as the club’s leading marskman.

We understand that they are continuing to monitor Benzema’s situation at Al-Ittihad, where he has scored 15 times in 24 appearances.

