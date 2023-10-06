Sources: Arsenal make contact for £60m winger they can outbid Man Utd for in January

Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto is attracting interest from the Premier League giants as Arsenal and Manchester United look to strengthen their options out wide.

Mikel Arteta and Erik Ten Hag are both huge fans of the Portugal forward and moves have been made to try and tempt him away from Molineux.

Arteta is keen to add him to his Arsenal squad following an injury to Bukayo Saka. The England star has been nursing knocks since the end of last season and a hamstring issue forced him off against Lens in the Champions League earlier this week.

Neto has been highlighted by the Gunners’ recruitment team as an ideal addition to the squad to help cover injuries and add more depth to Arsenal’s charge for domestic and European success this season. Contact has been made between the club and the player’s agent, Jorge Mendes, over the conditions of a potential deal.

Sources state that it will take at least £60 million to force him out of Wolves this winter and if that sum is reached Gary O’Neil may be forced to lose one of his star men. Arsenal are not alone in their pursuit of the Portugal international and face competition from Old Trafford.

United have faced major issues on the wings with Mason Greenwood leaving on loan to Getafe, Antony facing serious allegations and Jadon Sancho excluded from the first-team squad after a public fallout with his manager.

The 23-year-old Neto has been a bright spark in the Wolves side this season with his electric pace, quick feet and brilliant technical ability. He has already grabbed four assists in seven league appearances. That tally has him sitting top of the assist leaderboard alongside Mohamed Salah and James Maddison.

Arsenal are in a stronger position to land Neto as it is believed they have more to spend than the Red Devils and are a far more attractive prospect with United struggling for form and looking set to drop out of the Champions League after two defeats in their opening two matches.

A bid is expected for Neto and there is pressure to get him this January as sources close to the player suggest he will have a lot more suitors by the end of the season.

